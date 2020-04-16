The Management of Kasapreko Company Limited (KCL) has lauded Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and a Minister of State at the Office of the President, for supporting the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MP’s gesture, in the form of donations to the tune of GHS 821,000 to members of his constituency, included among other things, 107,000 pieces of hand sanitizers manufactured right here by the liquor giant.

Speaking to the press, Mr. Gerald Bonsu, Commercial Director of Kasapreko Company Limited, commended the MP for supporting indigenous businesses in these troubling times.

“The honourable minister’s patronage of our products especially in such a large quantity demonstrates his confidence and commitment to the success of made in Ghana Businesses,” he said.

Mr. Bonsu further reiterated Kasapreko’s readiness to support the MP, as well as other individuals and organisations with the production of their quality WHO and ISO certified products in the drive to curb the pandemic within the shortest possible time.

Following government’s call for local companies to join in the nation’s fight with the production of alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers among other products, Kasapreko has led the charge, emerging as one of the first companies to embark on the manufacturing of affordable hand sanitizers and rubbing alcohol. Over the past few days, the company has donated KCL hand sanitizers to the Ministry of Information, 37 Military Hospital, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, and the Manhyia Palace Kumasi.

Ghana continues to record daily increases in the number of persons who contracts the virus.

The general public is advised to adhere to safety protocols which include washing hands thoroughly with soap and water under running water for twenty seconds, the use of hand sanitizers, abstinence from face touching, and the observance of social distancing among others.