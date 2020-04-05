Police in the Central Region has debunked rumours that travellers using canoes and boats from neighbouring countries are entering the region.

According to the Regional Police Command, there have been messages trending on social media of the arrivals of travellers from neighbouring countries such as Ivory Coast to the shores of the Central Region despite the closure of the country’s borders.

“The Central Regional Police Command wishes to inform the General Public that they should ignore messages trending on social media of the arrival of travellers who are using canoes and boats coming from neighbouring countries such as Ivory Coast and are arriving at the shores of Komenda, Elmina, Winneba, Anomabo, Kormantse among others,” DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Office said.

She called on the general public to ignore such messages adding that the Police were working with various stakeholders to ensure that the imposition of restrictions act is enforced.

According to the Police PRO, the Regional Police Command has also teamed up with opinion leaders along the shores as well as the District Assemblies to ensure that the imposition of the Restrictions Acts 2020 is enforced.

“Police Officers are on standby along the shores and the various District to enforce the laws and I want to assure the good people of the Central Region that the region is safe and all laws are being implemented to make sure that the closure of the border and the lockdown that is taking place at Kasoa is enforced.”