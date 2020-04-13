The Management and staff of Citi TV/Citi FM have donated some food items to the Baptist School Complex and Home at Trotor near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The items included bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, cartons of milo, milk, bags of gari and maize.

The media network with support from its listeners have supported the orphanage for the past 10 years with essentials.

The Head of Programs at Citi FM/Citi TV, Jessica Opare Saforo, while handing over the items on Easter Monday, promised the school of the station’s continuous commitment in supporting the orphanage.

“We’ve been doing this for so many years and we usually don’t only give to BASCO but other orphanages in parts of the country. COVID-19 is here and it’s not easy as it used to be. In times like this is when we are actually needed, when you are hard-pressed you should be able to reach out to others and let them know that you’re here for them. That is why it is necessary to make donations. When times are tough it can be hard to reach out into your pocket and give out. We had to do this because BASCO always has a special place in our hearts”.

The Director of the school Rev. Victor Ofori Amoah who expressed gratitude for the kind gesture and thanked management for their continuous support.

He said they are also observing the necessary protocols to prevent the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the school.

“At BASCO we really follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and also we use our own intelligence to help the children and ensuring social distancing at the dormitories and dining halls.”

COVID-19 cases in Ghana

Ghana has recorded 566 cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths and four recoveries.

In the Eastern Region, 32 COVID-19 cases have been recorded.