The fastest-growing television station in Ghana, Citi TV, will show a virtual concert put together by the Ministry of Communications, today at 4 pm.

Billed to perform at the concert are dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, highlife singer Kuami Eugene, the Prince of the North, Fancy Gadam, among others.

This comes barely a week after Edem, M.anifest and Shatta Wale held their individual concerts online.

The COVID-19 Virtual Concert is a side attraction to the launch of a new App that will help in contact tracing people who have come into contact with COVID-19 positive individuals.

The user friendly and free to download mobile software application which will be available for Android and iOS devices after its launch is originally intended for productivity assistance which will augment the state’s efforts in the fight against the global pandemic.

The initiative is put together by the Government of Ghana, in collaboration with a group of technology experts.

The user friendly and free to download mobile software application which will be available for Android and iOS devices after its launch is originally intended for productivity assistance which will augment the state’s efforts in the fight against the global pandemic.

According to the experts, the software will trace anyone who has come into contact with persons carrying the COVID -19 virus.

At the launch, the experts will also train people to find their way around the App and give an insight into who can use it.