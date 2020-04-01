The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed is appealing to residents of Tamale to stop patronizing the services of commercial sex workers in the area.

He said the activities of the sex workers could be impeding the fight against Coronavirus in the Northern Region and Ghana.

The Minister, while addressing the press in the regional capital, Tamale on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 said some of the sex workers hide under the cover of darkness and at obscure locations to carry out their trade.

“Henceforth, I as the Northern Regional Security Council Chairman, I am banning prostitution in the Northern Region and its related activities in our part of the country given the fact that prostitution in the first place is not a good thing that our people in this part abhor,” he said.

“I know sometimes it is difficult to tell people not to engage in this activity, but in this period of Coronavirus that we are preaching that people should ensure social distance, we have come to realize that there are a lot of the people who have put themselves under the cover of darkness within the capital of Tamale and some parts of the region and doing prostitution.”

While indicating that some of 10 COVID-19 patients confirmed in the Northern Region were sex workers, he said their activities posed a danger to the fight against the virus in the country.

“If you look at the confirmed victims of Coronavirus. Some of them are prostitutes. They have been fished out from those locations and I am using it as a basis to ban prostitution in Northern Region. I am pleading especially with the young men and young ladies [that], we know that sometimes you want to satisfy your desire in one way or the other but at this critical moment, everybody is hot in this region and the country. I am pleading, people should fear God, fear the almighty Allah, our Lord Jesus Christ and stop this prostitution,” the Minister added.