As part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, Commodity Monitor Limited and DDP Outdoor Limited have joined forces to raise awareness on the virus with free billboard advertisements across the country.

The goal is to increase publicity on the best protocols on hygiene that will assist in curbing the spread of the virus.

The two Ghanaian companies have sponsored over thirty (30) billboards in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi as well as digital media in Kotoka International Airport and Kumasi Airport worth about GHS 750,000.

The Chief Executive Officer of DDP Outdoor Limited, Norbert Rufu, said every organisation and every individual has a part to play in curbing the spread to protect ourselves and others from ourselves, hence the need to follow the directives on personal hygiene and social distancing.

“The government and public health authorities are taking the necessary action to contain the COVID- 19 spread. Support in increasing awareness through billboard and digital advertisement is critical to curtailing the spread of the virus and to winning this fight”.

On her part, the Director of Commodity Monitor Limited, Martha Amoako said that education lies at the heart of winning the fight against the coronavirus.

“These billboard advertisements are meant to disseminate information and expand knowledge on best practices needed to contain the virus, including regular handwashing and social distancing. Aside from creating awareness in communities using billboard advertisements, DDP Outdoor Limited and Commodity Monitor Limited are in a better position to contribute to other efforts to accelerate and leverage win against the coronavirus. This includes extending the advertisements to other cities and communities in the country”.

The deployment of the billboard advertisements across major cities comes as the country has recorded an increase in confirmed cases.

Ghana had 636 total confirmed cases as at Tuesday 14 April 2020.