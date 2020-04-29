The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has begun the distribution of food items to some 5,000 households in the city as part of efforts to cushion residents to mitigate the challenges brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

The items made up of rice, gari, tomato paste, cooking oil, sardines and beans are being distributed to communities in Asiedu Keteke, Ablekuma South and Okai koi North sub metros.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah in an interview before the distribution said the gesture was intended to ameliorate the burden of the vulnerable especially the aged and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) during the fight against the COVID-19.

He disclosed that officers from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) would present the items to the beneficiaries in their various households and not in the open to prevent the gathering of people.

He urged residents to adhere to the precautionary measures of handwashing under running water and sanitizing, the wearing of nose masks and avoiding large crowds to prevent the spread of the virus in the city.

The Metro Director of NADMO who led the team to distribute the food items admonished residents to exhibit high sense of orderliness to prevent crowding.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the assembly and government for the intervention at this difficult period.