The novel coronavirus cases in Ghana have risen to 195 according to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu.

Thirty-four new cases have been recorded since yesterday, Tuesday.

The Greater Accra Region has 174 of these cases, the Northern Region has 10, the Ashanti Region has nine, the Upper West Region has one and the Eastern Region also has one known case of the virus.

One hundred of the cases have been from the state’s general surveillance.

There are currently 58 infected persons continuing treatment at home after 20 of them were recently discharged.

There are 50 cases on admission at Ga East where a hospital has been dedicated to treating infected persons.

There are four cases still on admission at Ridge Hospital and the Health Minister said repeat tests show these persons are still positive for the virus.

In the Greater Accra Region, a 10-day house-to-house Coronavirus tracing and testing exercise has begun in the Ayawaso West Municipality.

The Ayawaso West Municipality has been identified as a hotspot in the Greater Accra Region.

A similar exercise is being carried out in the Ashanti Region in an area yet to be disclosed by authorities.