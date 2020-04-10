A group of technology experts will be launching an App on Monday, April 13, 2020 to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The user friendly and free to download mobile software application which will be available for Android and iOS devices is originally intended for productivity assistance which will augment the state’s efforts in the fight against the global pandemic.

According to the experts, the software will trace anyone who has come into contact with persons carrying the COVID -19 virus.

At the launch, the experts will also train people to find their way around the App and give an insight of who can use it.

As of April 7 2020, a total of 378 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths had been recorded.