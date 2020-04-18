Contractors working on the Marine Drive Project in Accra, Attachy Construction Limited say they will in the next couple of weeks employ some of the squatters who have been evicted from the Art Centre for the ongoing project.

Hundreds of structures along the beaches behind the Black Star Square were in 2019 pulled down to pave way for the Marine Drive Project.

The Project, from its construction to the operational stage, is expected to employ some 150,000 people, especially those within the catchment area as well as boost tourism and increase economic growth.

Speaking to Citi News during a donation to the artisans, Board Chairman of Attachy Construction Limited, John Frimpong indicated that the 600 pieces of bags containing raw food items are to help the vulnerable artisans during the partial lockdown period.

“The marine drive project took place two years ago. These squatters here are our future workers who will be working on our main project. So it is our thinking that, we should at this stage get them something to get their cool heads. We have been meeting them through their group leaders and so we thought that this is the way to reach out to them.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in 2018, cut sod for the construction of the US $1.2 billion Marine Drive Tourism and Investment Project in Accra.

The project delayed due to the slow evacuation of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies which had their offices at the project site.

The Accra Marine Drive project, which seeks to link Osu to Abokobi in the Ga East District as the two towns share a common heritage, was part of the Mahama government’s list of projects for the tourism industry.

Contractors on the project had to pull down several structures including offices and makeshift structures that served as homes to some squatters.

At the time, some of the affected squatters became frustrated.

But, the Project Coordinator for the Marine Drive Tourism Investment Project Frederick Frimpong assured that there are plans to duly compensate the affected squatters.