The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Communication, George Andah has presented some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to institutions and people in his constituency as part of efforts to curb the continuous spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Some of the beneficiaries from the gesture include the Awutu Senya West Health Directorate, security agencies, constituency members, three drivers’ unions, and market women.

Speaking to Citi News after presenting the PPE to them, George Andah was optimistic that the equipment will go a long way to help members in the constituency fight the virus.

“The District Chief Executive, myself and the District Health Directorate have been talking a lot because we want zero infection in the constituency,” he said.

He indicated that the constituency has made available an isolation centre that will cater for coronavirus cases should there be an outbreak in the Central Region.

“We have created a venue where anybody identified as having the coronavirus disease can be isolated and given the needed care. We bought a number of fridges for the medical facility including the CHPS compound all in the name of fighting the disease,” he added.

The District Director of Health Service for Awutu Senya West, Patricia Antwi explained that the Directorate will distribute the PPE across the various health facilities, both private and public, to equip them in a bid to fight the disease.

“We are going to distribute this equipment to the various health facilities in the district including the CHPS zones. The MP has given us handwashing soaps, face masks, Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers and a lot more and I want to say that we are very grateful to him but we must not panic. We must only follow the precautions,” she said.