Food vendors, commercial vehicle drivers, commuters on public transports, and every other facility accessible to the public have been subjected to compulsory wearing of nose masks, following the constant increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country.

This is according to a statement issued by the Ghana Health Service on behalf of the Minister of Health.

This order, according to the statement, is in compliance with the Public Health Act.

“Pursuant to section 169 of the Public Health Act, 2013 (Act 851), the Minister responsible for Health by an Executive Instrument (E.I.61) declared COVID-19 a public health emergency. Section 170 (1) provides that the Minister of Health may order an individual to take a preventive measure in respect of public health matters,” it said.

The statement continued, “The Minister of Health thereby directs the use of face masks in all public places where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing. The general public is encouraged to wear a mask or face covering when going out whether sick or not or attending to a sick person.”

Furthermore, the Health Service listed particular groups of people who are required to wear face masks at all times.

These include;

Food vendors and sellers at markets,

Commercial vehicle drivers and attendants,

Commuters on public transports,

Persons in public and commercial centres, and

Facilities and buildings including but not limited to offices, bars, workshops, restaurants, sports arenas, spas, salons, shopping malls, churches, clinics, hospitals, and all other facilities accessible to the public whether privately or publicly owned.

Compulsory face mask in some regions

Already, as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, wearing of face masks in public places has been made mandatory within the Greater Accra Region.

This is according to a directive issued by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

A statement signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey said notices of “NO FACE MASK, NO ENTRY” should be visibly displayed at vantage points including offices, lorry stations, shops, markets, malls, banks, pharmacies, among others.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) in the Central Region will also from Monday, April 27, 2020, commence a mandatory wearing of face masks as authorities intensify the region’s efforts against the spread of COVID-19.