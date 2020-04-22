President Nana Akufo-Addo says he will continue to take tough and difficult decisions that will protect Ghanaians following the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the President, although some of the decisions may be uncomfortable, it will be in the best interest of all.

“It’s not been easy. You can imagine the decisions we have to take to disrupt the lives of our people. They are very difficult decisions to take. When you’re put in a position of leadership and you’re confronted with a situation, you have a choice. Either to fall back and look up and say ‘Oh God, what can I do?’, or you stand up and act like a man and try to protect the people who have been out in your care. And I chose the latter, that I would do what I felt was right to protect the people of Ghana,” he said at a meeting with Muslim leaders at the Jubilee House on Wednesday.

Focusing on the celebration of Ramadan, Akufo-Addo continued by saying he is saddened that the holy month of Ramadan which begins this week cannot be observed like always.

“For instance, today is the eve of Ramadan and mosques are not operating. It is the first time in my lifetime that Ramadan is going to be celebrated without mosques being open. These are very difficult times and they require difficult decisions to be taken.”

President Akufo-Addo on March 15, 2020, in a television broadcast, declared the ban on all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

At the time, Ghana had recorded six cases of COVID-19.

But the President on April 12 extended the initial one-month ban on public gatherings by an additional two weeks.

The extension came into full force after he signed the Executive Instrument to give effect to the new measure.

Due to this, this year’s Easter was celebrated without the usual activities such as Easter conventions by churches and trips to Kwahu.

Discussions ongoing to decide on lifting ban or not

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has indicated that some circumstances and conditions have to be carefully considered before the ban on public gatherings is lifted.

Nana Akufo-Addo at a meeting with members of the Council of State at the Jubilee House said he is aware of the impact of the closure of schools, churches and mosques.

The President said he is however still holding consultations with key stakeholders including members of the Council of State to conclude on the next line of action as far as the ban is concerned.