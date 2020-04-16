The Angel Group of Companies has reached out to health facilities in the Ashanti Region after providing them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers and other items worth Ghs800,000 to help them contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Beneficiary facilities included; the Afrancho Hospital, Devine Net Clinic at Kronom, Suntreso Government Hospital, Mamponteng Government Hospital, Kumasi South Hospital, Aboaso Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The gesture is aimed at equipping the facilities who are at the frontline in fighting the spread of the pandemic which has claimed lives and infected millions of people globally.

Other beneficiary institutions included; the Kumasi Children’s Home, Manhyia Palace, Kumasi Central Prisons, the National Commission for Civic Education and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

President of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng believes the donation will also complement Government’s efforts in containing the spread of the pandemic.

He indicated that it was time Ghanaians came together and support Government and agencies responsible for protecting the lives of the citizenry.

Vulnerable groups like widows and Kayayees’ were presented with rice, cooking oil and hand sanitizers to help cushion them in the ongoing lockdown.

The about 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizers which were presented to the various institutions and individuals were made by the Adonko Company Limited and named Adonko Original Hand Sanitizers.

The unveiling of the product by the company according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Broadcasting Network, S.K Acheampong is part of the efforts to increase original hand sanitizers on the market.

He bemoaned the influx of fake sanitizers that have flooded the market after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mr Acheampong explained that the Adonko hand sanitizer is 70 percent alcohol-based which makes it different from other products on the market.

He advised the public to desist from buying sanitizers that are not endorsed by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Standards Authority(GSA) since they have other health implications.