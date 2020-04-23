The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly has converted half of the Koforidua Jackson park into a temporary market as part of measures to ensure social distancing.

Traders who display their goods in front and around the central market and the Juaben Serwaa market have all been moved to the park.

However, the situation at the Agatha market is very different as the social distancing protocols are not beING adhered to by the traders.

The Environmental Officer for the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly, Emmanuel Tetteh tells Citi News the relocation was difficult.

“They [traders] are selling in lots which have already been marked. We are arranging them in lanes because we don’t want to make the place clumpy. We have about 1.5m to 2m spacing lot which is 7 by 7 feet. So it is enough to contain the traders and their wares.”

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South Isaac Appau Gyasi says the assembly will be forced to close down the Agatha market if the market women do not adhere to the social distancing protocols.

“The Agatha Market is a very complex market. It is such a choked place. We have told them if they don’t comply we are going to temporarily close down the place so that they will be forced to join the Juspeng park or the impending CMB area. They have enough sensitization just that there are a few of them who are recalcitrant and we are going to deal with them.”

Earlier warning

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama had earlier warned of an imminent closure of markets where vendors fail to comply with social distancing directives.

According to her, the need to enforce all relevant protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be paramount in all dealings with the market vendors in the wake of the pandemic.

This follows nationwide disinfection of markets.

Affected markets

Traders at the Dr Mensah section of the Kumasi Central Market, Kpando and its environs in the Volta Region, Kasoa New and Old Markets were closed temporarily.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly converted the Takoradi Jubilee Park into a market as a measure to enforce social distancing at the Takoradi Market Circle.