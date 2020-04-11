The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has condemned what she describes as the “ill-treatment and racial discrimination” of Ghanaians and other African nationals in China in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

There have been reports of Ghanaians being discriminated against amid the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

Some Ghanaians living in the Chinese capital, Beijing were reportedly evicted from their apartment a few days ago over fears they were carrying the Coronavirus.

This incident followed the eviction of hundreds of African residents and businessmen from hotels and apartments in China’s southern city of Guangzhou.

The Minister said she had tasked the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang to call on his government to tackle the problem.

“I have been briefed on the inhumane treatment being meted out to Ghanaians and other African nationals in the People’s Republic China with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I regret and highly condemn this act of ill-treatment and racial discrimination.I have therefore summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Shi Ting Wang to register my disappointment and call for his government to immediately address the situation and bring officials to order.

China has 81,865 cases with 77,370 recoveries and 3,335 deaths.

In recent times, China requires people arriving from abroad to be quarantined for 14 days.

