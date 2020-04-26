Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have increased to 1,550. This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

The updated case count comes after 271 more persons tested positive for the virus.

Per the update, one more person has died while 21 additional recoveries have been confirmed.

Some of the new cases were confirmed in the Oti, Greater Accra, Ashanti and the Central regions.

Out of the 271 new cases reported, about 75 of them were detected through routine surveillance while 196 were found positive through the enhanced contact tracing exercise.

Over 100,000 tests

The latest figures come out of a total of 100,622 tests completed by the various testing centres across the country including the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine.

Between the previous update and the latest one, 12,434 new tests had been completed.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 1,347

Ashanti Region – 69

Eastern Region – 57

Oti Region – 17

Central Region – 17

Northern Region – 13

Volta Region – 10

Upper West Region – 8

Upper East Region – 8

North East Region – 2

Western Region – 1

Western North Region – 1

