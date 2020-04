The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 2,074.

This means that 403 new cases have been recorded in the country.

The number of recovered persons has risen to 212.

One more person has also succumbed to the virus, according to the Ghana Health Service, pegging the death toll at 17.

The Greater Accra Region currently has the highest number of cases, followed by the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

Regional breakdown