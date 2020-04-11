The Chiefs and people of Brafoyaw, a community in the Central Region, have kicked against the use of Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School as an isolation camp for COVID-19 patients.

According to the community, using the school as a facility for COVID-19 patients will endanger the lives of the people living in the community.

There were earlier reports in the media suggesting that Health Authorities have chosen the school as an isolation centre.

There was also speculation that the Effutu Senior High School and the St.Augustines Senior High School were earmarked as isolation centres.

“We came into the school because we had an indication that the government has intentions using the school as a place of quarantine for COVID -19 patients and Aggrey Memorial is under my jurisdiction but as Chief of the area, our fear is that the school is closer to the community and if care is not taken it might spread into our communities,” Nana Atobrah Kesse VII the Chief of Brafoyaw told Citi News.

He added that although they are not preventing the government from using the facility it would be appropriate to rather use the Cape Coast Sports Stadium or the Sewdu Park which is out of town and has better facilities.

“We are not fighting against the government for the use of the school a place of quarantine but we want to plead with the government to instead use the two main sports stadiums the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the Sewdu Park as COVID -19 centres and these facilities are good because they have enough space to cater for the patients.”

He also expressed hope that the government will listen to their plea.

“I believe this government is a listening government and will listen to our plea I have also told the community to remain calm. We only came here to pour out our grievances and I know it will yield result,” Nana Atobrah Kesse VII said.