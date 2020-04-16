Citi TV in partnership with waste management giant, Zoomlion has disinfected the University of Cape Coast as part of corporate social responsibility of both companies.

The corporate mass disinfection and fumigation exercise is also meant to control and prevent the spread of novel coronavirus on campus

Earlier, institutions such as the Central University College, Koforidua Technical University, Pentecost University College have benefited from this initiative.

Speaking to Citi News after the disinfection exercise at the University of Cape Coast, the Vector Control Coordinator for Zoomlion, Gideon Sogbey urged the University to continue to observe the protocols that will help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I want to tell the school authorities to take this issue of COVID-19 very critical. In as much as possible they must try and observe all the protocols that entail in preventing the spread of COVID -19,” he said.

According to him, the exercise which is an intervention by Zoomlion and Citi TV will continue in other public and private institutions.

“We have identified other universities and we will soon visit them. So far so good we have been able to disinfect about six public universities in Ghana. We have gone to the University of Ghana, UPSA, we have also gone to the Accra Technical University, Central University among others,” he added.

The Acting Head of Public Affairs of UCC, Kwabena Antwi Konadu indicated that the university has put in place a Rapid Response Committee that will roll out strategies and measures to keep the campus safe when students return from the break.

“The university has set up a Rapid Response Committee that will help draw strategies and measures that will help mitigate the spread of the virus on campus and this Committee will work with university authorities,” Antwi Konadu said.

He also called on Ghanaians to rather give hope and support to front line workers in the fight against coronavirus adding that the University will come back fully and continue with its academic work.

“We must stop the stigmatization and rather support frontline workers and also observe the physical distance,” he added.