Citi TV, will from Monday, April 6, 2020, provide buses to transport nurses, doctors and paramedics free of charge to their respective workplaces.

The gesture forms part of the station’s contribution towards the national effort in fighting the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Four buses have been dedicated for the purpose and they will ply four different routes to cater for most health workers within the capital.

Bus routes

One bus will move health workers from Amasaman and make drop-offs at the Achimota Hospital, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Ridge Hospital, Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

A second bus will take passengers from Kasoa through Kaneshie Polyclinic, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ridge Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital.

The third bus will journey from Sakumono and make stops at the LEKMA Hospital, La General Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital and make a final stop at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The fourth bus will move from Ayi-Mensah and make stops at the Pantang Hospital, Legon Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Following the coming into force of the lockdown in Accra, some essential service providers such as nurses have complained of the difficulty in reaching their places of work due to roadblocks by security personnel.

Operation times

The buses Citi TV is providing will operate from Monday to Friday and will move from their designated starting point from 6.30 am.

A full schedule will be announced on Citi TV, Citi 97.3 FM, citinewsroom.com and all social media platforms of the station.