The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited (TCCBCGL) has donated 3,000 packs of assorted beverages to frontline workers in support of government’s efforts to control the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The products, according to the company, are to provide refreshment to frontline staff who in their course of duty, put their lives on the line to offer medical care, security and other forms of intervention in managing the spread of the contagion.

“We applaud government’s efforts in the fight against the spread of the pandemic, and further render our sincere appreciation to frontline officers who are providing support in various ways. We assure government that, as far as we are able, we will lend our support especially in times like this where partnership is critical if we are to overcome this pandemic,” said Bethel Yeboah, Public Affairs and Communications Manager of the company.

Receiving the items on behalf of government, Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, expressed government’s appreciation to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited for its generosity and further assured the company of the items being used for the intended purpose.

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited is currently embarking on an awareness campaign on Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station, to sensitize the people of Ghana about COVID-19 and the need to stay safe.

This is in support of government’s efforts to keep Ghanaians informed with the right information during these challenging times.