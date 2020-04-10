The Deeper Life Bible Church has presented a sum of Ghc 10,000 to the Kumasi South Hospital through the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah.

Leadership of the Church said it chose the hospital because it is one of the designated facilities that is playing the lead role in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in the Ashanti Region.

The Church has pledged its commitment to support Government and health facilities as Ghana’s case count of the COVID-19 pandemic surges.

Prior to the donation, the national leadership of the Church had already presented an amount of Ghc 20,000 to support the COVID-19 Trust Fund set up by the Government.

The Kumasi branch of the Church also handed over 1,500 pieces of hand gloves and 100 bottles of 20mls hand sanitizer to the Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly.

Presenting the cash donation to the Ashanti Regional Minister for onward delivery to the management of the Kumasi South Hospital, the Ashanti Regional Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Yaw Osei Owusu indicated that it was time for all to come together to help in the fight against the pandemic.

“At Deeper Life Bible Church, we see ourselves to be part of the community because we are part of humans and the Church itself is there to serve people. So, if people are in difficult times, we have to come in to help. That is why I and my colleague pastors have found it necessary to make this donation”, he explained.

He further said the Church has observed that there was pressure on the Kumasi South Hospital which has treated some cases of the Coronavirus that have been recorded in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah thanked the leadership of the Church for the gesture and called on other organizations and individuals to support the Government in the fight against the pandemic.