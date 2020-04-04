The disinfection exercise organized by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to disinfect markets across the country is now being undertaken in the Eastern Region.

It forms part of measures adopted by the government to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The exercise is taking place in the 33 municipalities and districts in the region.

The exercise which commenced around 7am on Saturday is seeing major markets such as Koforidua Central Market, Juaben Serwaa, Zongo market, Agatha market, Adweso market, Adawso market, Nkurakan market, and the Nkawkaw market being disinfected.

Like other regions, military personnel are on hand to help with enforcement of the market closures to allow for a successful disinfection exercise.

Superintendent Raymond Erzuah, the Koforidua Central Commander told Citi News that 50 personnel have been deployed to assist with the disinfection exercise.

“All the necessary security arrangements have been made. We have the military to support the operation. We are going to spray about seven markets and there are enough police personnel, about 50 officers have been deployed already to assist in the New Juaben municipality… So far, they have complied fully in terms of the directive,” he said.

A Deputy Minister for Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Nana Agyei Boateng, who is also the MP for New Juaben North told Citi News that the goal is to improve upon the conditions in the market.

He added that traders will be allowed back into the market from Sunday.

“We will spray the entire market and improve upon the conditions of the place and then tomorrow [Sunday] the traders will go in.”

He added that all local assemblies have been given Veronica buckets, tissues, sanitizers among others to be placed in various markets.

“We will use the assemblies to provide water and other facilities… Every district has been given 100 Veronica buckets, we’ve added liquid soaps, sanitizers and tissues. We have tasked them to put them in the markets so that the market women will use them to ensure that they do the proper handwashing and all that to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease,” he said.