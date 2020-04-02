Management of FBNBank Ghana Limited has assured the public that notwithstanding the outbreak of COVID-19 as a result of which movement has been restricted in parts of the country, all its branches remain open to provide services.

According to a statement on the bank’s website, the Bank noted that “following the government’s enhanced response in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, FBNBank Ghana, in putting customers first, will continue to offer a full range of banking services at all the bank’s branches from 9 am to 3 pm on weekdays to serve customers.”

The statement added that there will be Saturday banking for branches that open on Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm while its two agencies at Diamond House, PMMC and Kasoa will be closed. Even so, customers that desire to do transactions can use FBNBank Ghana’s digital channels like the ATMs, Quick Banking *894#, FBN Mobile and Online Banking channels.

“We have implemented all necessary health and safety measures across these branches to keep you safe at all our locations,” the statement read.

In keeping with observing social distancing, in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the bank has implemented a business continuity plan which required that 50% of staff work from home.