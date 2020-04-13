The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is urging residents in communities along the country’s land borders to volunteer relevant information on persons who illegally enter the country.

The GIS said Ghana will be able to combat the novel coronavirus disease with local people cooperating with them in that regard.

“All borders remain closed to human traffic until further notice. We, therefore, urged them to cooperate and volunteer information to the GIS about persons who aid and abet illegal entry into the country to enable the Service to apprehend such persons and stop the spread of the virus,” the GIS said in a statement.

Despite the closure of Ghana’s border since March 2020 as part of efforts to fight the novel Coronavirus, some individuals continue to make efforts to use illegal routes to enter the country.

While some are immediately arrested by immigration officers at the various border posts, others manage to enter into the country and stay till they are fished out by internal security officers.

About ten foreigners who entered the country illegally last month were arrested in Tamale, all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Others who were also identified have been processed for repatriation.

The Immigration Service warns that it will not condone any action by any individual to flout the directive for the closure of the borders.

“The life of every citizen is important and therefore the GIS will not countenance any attempt by any individual to circumvent the directives or orders issued by the State. We urge them to place premium on their health and that of the country and recognize themselves as an ally to defeat the virus and also a key stakeholder in the fight against all forms of irregular migration,” it said.

Adding that “the GIS wishes to assure the public that it will continue to secure the borders against illegal entry as part of national response to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.”

The Immigration Service has deployed 3,500 personnel to boost Ghana’s fight against COVID-19.