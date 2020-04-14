The La Mansaamo Kpee, also known as the La Town Development Association has handed over its facility to the Ministry of Health for temporary use for the provision of healthcare until the La General Hospital is fully renovated.

This comes at a time when there is pressure on health facilities due to the national fight against the coronavirus pandemic which has killed 8 people out of 636 cases.

Presenting the keys to the Municipal Chief Executive of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), Amarkai Armatefio, the Chairman of the Association said the gesture is to support government’s efforts in provision of healthcare in the area.

“We are saying that for as long as it will take you to fix the La Hospital, you can use the entirety of this medical centre. Also, while they are here, if there is any expansion they can do to the facility, they can do it. They should be free to compliment whatever we have done,” Amarkai Armatefio.

The management of the La General Hospital in February 2020 announced that the hospital will be shut down on March 1, 2020 for rehabilitation to be done on the facility.

The Municipal Chief Executive of LaDMA, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, cautioned the general public to cooperate with the government in fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“I want to sound a big caution to all of us that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet. Winning the fight in the shortest possible time largely depends on our conduct and compliance level with the President’s directives. I, therefore, want to appeal to the people to have patience and cooperate with the government in these critical times to ensure victory at the end of the day.”

The LA Mansaamo Kpee building complex was established to help with the general development of the La Township. The Municipal Health Directorate upon receiving the keys to the facility indicated that the facility will be put to full use in the coming days.