Glofert has announced the commencement of production and distribution of fertilizer at its factory after it was closed down following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Glofert, Foster Mawuli Benson, said the factory will be operating under strict safety and health protocols associated with the coronavirus pandemic, while non-essential visitors will be barred from the factory.

“Our factory located at Asuboi in the Eastern Region will commence production and distribution of fertilizers for the 2020 farming season from Tuesday, 21st April 2020. Production at the factory will be done with strict adherence to all health and safety protocols associated with COVID-19. Non-essential visitors will not be allowed entry unto the premises of Glofert factory.”

Headquarters still closed

The statement, however, indicated that the headquarters of the company, located at East Legon will remain closed for the next two weeks.

“As part of our continued efforts to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the safety of our cherished employees, Glofert Limited would like to inform the public that our head office located at No. 2 Nii Amon Link, East Legon will be closed to regular business for fourteen (14) more days beginning Monday, 20th April 2020.”

The fully Ghanaian-owned company which is focused on providing fertilizer to increase farm yields further called on the public to forward all communications to its email at [email protected] or [email protected]

Ghana has so far recorded 1,042 cases of COVID-19.

Glofert, a leading producer of fertilizer in Ghana, produces fertilizer comprising, urea, ammonium, sulphate as well as various types of Nitrogen, Phosphate and Potassium (NPK) which are widely used by farmers in Ghana and across the West African sub-region.

Below is the full press release from Glofert: