Former President John Dramani Mahama is pushing for subsidization of electricity tariff amid the Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

Mr. Mahama in a statement suggested that “a subsidy payment from the Stabilization Fund to the ECG and other generating companies can provide some temporary relief, however small, to consumers in this difficult period.”

The former President also acknowledged that although government’s decision to provide relief from water tariffs is commendable, “the lack of water in many parts of the specified areas make the three-month cancellation of tariffs meaningless for some.”

Mr. Mahama thus emphasized the need for the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to be supported to increase the supply of water “to make this gesture meaningful to all.”

“Our people are also urged not to waste water at this critical time,” Mr. Mahama added.

Government will take care of the water bills for all Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020 following an increase in the country’s coronavirus cases amidst a partial lockdown of the epicentres of the disease.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his fifth national address on Sunday, April 5, 2020, made the announcement as government intensifies the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

“…Government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, ie, April, May, and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilized to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities,” the President disclosed.