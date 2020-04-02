The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu “misspoke” when he indicated that the Bank of Ghana Hospital will only be treating VIPs and its staff who may be infected with the Coronavirus disease also known as COVID-19.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu at a press briefing on Wednesday indicated that the bank had made available two floors of its hospital to host 20 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu said because the Ministry of Health did not have jurisdiction over the facility, it agreed with the Bank of Ghana to treat only the central bank’s staff and some VIPs.

“We have had engagements with the Bank of Ghana and they have released two floors [of BoG hospital] to take care of 20 beds for our use. Because the facility does not belong to the Ministry of Health, Bank of Ghana has agreed that their own people and some VIP personnel will be allowed there,” the Minister said.

The development sparked public outrage with many critiquing the Central Bank for opening up the facility for only a select group of people in the country.

Mr. Nkrumah on Citi TV’s Point of View admitted that his colleague might have not given the right information.

“I think he probably misspoke and the Bank has provided some clarity,” Mr. Nkrumah said.

The Bank of Ghana clarified that the hospital will be “available for the benefit of the general public.”

The Bank further assured the public of its support as the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the statement below:

195 cases in Ghana

195 cases of COVID-19 have so far been confirmed in the country as of April 1, 2020.

The number includes five deaths and 3 recoveries.

49 patients have also been discharged from hospitals and being managed at home.

Those people are pending further tests to confirm their negative status from COVID-19. ‘

If the repeated tests prove negative, they will be deemed recovered.

