Oti and Western North Regions have become the new regions in Ghana to have confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Whilst the Western North has recorded one case, Oti has 13 cases.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service’s dedicated website in providing updates of the disease in the country.

The national case count has also shot up to 1,279.

Greater Accra leads the regional distribution with 1,089 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 69 and Easter Region, 56.

However, Ghana’s death toll of the novel disease has risen to ten.

