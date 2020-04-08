The Central Region has recorded its first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The region becomes the 7th in Ghana to have confirmed a positive case.

The Ghana Health Service’s regular updates indicated that the patient was identified and tested positive as a result of the ongoing enhanced contract tracing exercise.

No further information has been given about the patient but the person has been taken into care.

Regional breakdown of cases

Greater Accra Region – 274

Ashanti Region – 25

Northern Region – 10

Eastern Region – 1

Upper West Region – 1

Upper East Region – 1

Central Region – 1

313 cases

As at 1530GMT on 8th April, 2020, 313 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.

The number includes six deaths and 3 recoveries.

A number of patients have also been discharged from hospitals and being managed at home.

Those people are pending further tests to confirm their COVID-19 status to determine whether they will be deemed totally recovered or will require extra care.

Lockdown

The government last week announced that Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area, both of which share borders with the Central Region be partially locked down with movements restricted as a means to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The development was to enable the government embarked on an enhanced contact tracing exercise and mass testing of the contacts in various parts of the country.

There are already suggestions for the government to extend the 2-week partial lockdown and also expand it to include other regions including Central Region due to its close proximity to the Ashanti and the Greater Accra Region.

The government has indicated that it will take a decision on whether or not to extend the lockdown by the end of this week.

