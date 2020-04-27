Indigenes of Lugni, a village in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region, living outside the community have donated some personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the only CHPS in the area.

The donation forms part of efforts to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The items include a thousand pieces of surgical gloves, thousand pieces of nose masks both local and foreign-made, sanitizers, liquid soaps, and Veronica buckets.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the items, leader of the group, Stanley Yaw Nandaya said the gesture is to complement the efforts being made in the fight of the pandemic.

“This is the only clinic for Lugni and it’s surrounding communities. We heard that the facility was not in good shape for the fact that they didn’t have some of the PPE to be able to work. So we have decided that we are from Lugni, we were born here and it is appropriate that we would not leave our community in that disarray and have decided to organize from all those working and are from Lugni to come to the aid of the clinic. We have been able to mobilize this to support the staff to be able to work effectively,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the District Director, the District Public Health Officer, Justice Badam Parmaak commended the group for the donation and urged others to emulate the gesture.

“We are grateful to you for the donation, it has come at the right time because already as a district, we have recorded some cases [of COVID-19].”