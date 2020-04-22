The Korle Klottey Assembly is relying on a rotational system to enforce social distancing in markets within its vicinity.

The assembly’s Chief Executive, Nii Adjei Tawiah, in an interview on Eyewitness News said that this rotational attendance had begun at the Adabraka market, which is predominantly a fish market, and the Abuja market.

He added that these plans will be rolled out in other markets within the municipality.

“We don’t have that many of them turning up on the same day to sell…so that they all don’t converge at the same time to make social distancing difficult.”

“We are doing the same thing for all the markets except that we are well advanced with Adabraka and Abuja where it is mainly foodstuffs.”

Efforts are being made to decongest markets nationwide because of social distancing directives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In Sekondi-Takoradi, its mayor, Anthony K.K. Sam, said his outfit is relying on education to keep traders in line.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly converted the Takoradi Jubilee Park into a market as a measure to enforce social distancing at the Takoradi Market Circle.

“As human nature, As you have put them there, they were not used to it and education is still ongoing. Notwithstanding, the city authorities are combing for another area.”

So far, he said the assembly had performed creditably.

Mr. Sam said the assembly was going to review the protocols “based on the review that will advise the committee.”

“It depends on how people are responding to social distancing and the rest. If they are not, the assembly, and the committee and REGSEC will come out with a decision.