The Member of Parliament for Obuasi West and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Kwaku Kwarteng, has presented Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) to the Obuasi Municipal Health Directorate.

The presentation, according to Mr. Kwarteng, is in response to calls for individuals and groups to also contribute resources to help frontline medical personnel at the various health facilities in their fight against the coronavirus disease.

He praised the people of Obuasi for adhering to the directives announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

He also commended the President for showing leadership in the midst of the crisis.

The Deputy Minister of Finance further thanked health personnel in the Municipality for their commitment and patriotism in discharging their duties during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The items he presented included 2,000 face masks, 3,000 hand sanitizers (small), 4,000 protective clothing, 11,000 hand gloves, 6,000 food supplements (Natural Cocoa powder), 7000 Vitamin C tablets and 10 Veronica buckets.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah thanked the MP for his kind gesture and told the health personnel that his office is always opened to attend, listen and respond to their grievances.

Decongestion

Meanwhile, the Obuasi Municipal Assembly has successfully moved hawkers and traders who sell at unauthorized places at the Central Business District to the Kunka Market in a special decongestion exercise held on Monday, 6th April, 2020.

The exercise is in line with efforts by the city authorities to ensure that traders adhere to the social distancing principle to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

A taskforce constituted to ensure the success of the exercise, went round the central business district removing unauthorised structures as well as vendors and hawkers from the streets.

Two people from the Obuasi Municipality have so far tested positive to the COVID-19 disease. The victims according to health personnel in the municipality, are responding to treatment.