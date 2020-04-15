The manager and sister of Ghanaian artiste Nana Boroo, Nana Ama Duodo, has donated items such as toiletries, bags of rice and drinks to some residents of Tema and its environs.

According to Nana Ama who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Amadia Foundation, the kind gesture is to help in alleviating the hardship faced by majority of Ghanaians, especially aged, in the lockdown areas.

She also educated the elderly about their vulnerability to the Covid-19 disease, adding that, they should take hygiene and social distancing seriously as the pandemic is starting to gain grounds in the country.

Amadia Foundation is a non-governmental organisation with the vision of alleviating the suffering and hardship of the elderly in society by way of paying hospital bills for neglected elderly people, provide shelter, healthcare for the old and vulnerable in society.

Since the outbreak a lot of people in the entertainment industry, including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Medikal, Gifty Osei, among others have all offered support to the under-privileged in various ways.

In Ghana, there are currently 636 confirmed cases, 17 recoveries and 8 deaths.

As part of measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo has placed a ban on all public gatherings.

There has also been a partial lockdown to restrict the movements of persons in Greater Kumasi, Tema, Kasoa and Accra.