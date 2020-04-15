Eighty-three infected persons have recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Ghana, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The 83 were part of the 268 confirmed cases under routine surveillance.

Ghana’s case count of COVID-19 has also risen to 641.

The GHS confirmed this on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, via its dedicated website for providing updates on the outbreak.

“The five (5) new cases were recorded in the following locations; one from Adenta Municipality and two (2) each from Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities. With the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases are asymptomatic. Contacts of the new cases are being listed for follow up.”

According to the GHS “as of 14th April 2020, at 23:00HRS, a total of 50,719 persons had been tested with 641 being positive for COVID-19.”

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 514

Ashanti Region – 53

Eastern Region – 41

Upper West Region – 7

Volta Region – 9

Upper East Region – 4

North East Region – 1

Northern Region – 10

Central Region – 1

Western Region 1

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, the coronavirus pandemic passed 2 million confirmed infections and 130,000 deaths worldwide.

