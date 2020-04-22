21 more people have recovered from the novel Coronavirus infection in Ghana.

The total recoveries now stand at 120.

This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in the country have shot up from 1,042 to 1,154.

“Ghana now has 1,154 cases so far. Out of this, we have had about 120 having recovered,” Dr. Aboagye said.

He noted that, out of the recoveries, 82 were those who were being treated at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, “UGMC has reported 17 recoveries, Ridge has reported 3 recoveries, the 37 Military Hospital has recovered four recoveries, Tema General Hospital has one and Ashanti Region has six. Wa has one recovery and Tamale has six”.

Number of recoveries from the various hospitals

82 from Ga East – 82

UGMC – 17

Ridge hospital – 3

37 Military Hospital – 4

Tema General Hospital – 1

Ashanti region – 6

Upper West (Wa) – 1

Northern Region (Tamale) 6 cases

