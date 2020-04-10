A menstrual hygiene supplies company, Sincerely Ghana, has presented 2,000 pieces of sanitary pads to needy women in some parts of the country.

Miss Universe Ghana 2017, Ruth Quarshie, on behalf of Mrs Menaye Donkor Muntari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sincerely Ghana Limited, presented the items to the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Morrison in Accra.

The gesture, according to Mrs Muntari, was in response to the national call to individuals and organisations to support the vulnerable in society to reduce the negative effects that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown may have on them.

In a brief remark delivered by Ruth Quarshie on behalf of Mrs Muntari, she said she believed in women empowerment, adding that their sanitation was also very important to her.

“The 2000 sanitary pads are to empower the vulnerable women and make them feel confident about themselves in these times of crisis”.

“I felt the need to support kayayei, especially, by providing them with my top quality sanitary pads because I’ve always been a firm believer in giving back to society”.

“Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about so much hardship, it is important to not only be kind to ourselves but also to others,” she said.

The Minister of Gender Minister, Mrs Morrison said it was amazing to see young ladies like Menaye Donkor Muntari doing things that showed that they were thinking about the vulnerable in society.

“Menaye called me with passion and I could see that she sincerely wanted to help. The 2,000 sanitary pads will go a long way to help the beneficiaries,” Mrs. Morrison emphasized.

The Minister thanked the management and staff of Sincerely Ghana Limited for the kind gesture and pointed out that this is the time for individuals and organisations to give to the needy because if the donations come at a later time the expected positive effects may not be felt so much.

She also assured the public that the government was working round the clock to ease the pressure on the people during the lockdown period.