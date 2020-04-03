The laboratory, which is the major referral centre for residents of Ghana’s northern sector was closed on Wednesday morning.
However speaking to Citi News, Public Relations Officer for the hospital, Misbow Mohammed said the laboratory had now been opened.
“The Tamale Teaching Hospital lab was closed down on Wednesday, 1st April, 2020 to make way for us to do fumigation of the place and this was as a result of the fact that blood samples from Burkinabe lady who tested positive for COVID-19 had gone through our laboratory system. We needed to do fumigation there so the lab was closed for fumigation to be done. Subsequently, the lab has been opened and as I speak to you the lab is running. We opened the lab this morning.”
Ghana’s COVID-19 case count hits 204
Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana, increasing the country’s total case count to 204.
This was confirmed in an April 2, 2020 update by the Ghana Health Service.
All the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region.
Out of the nine new cases, four had no travel history nor come into contact with any of the previously confirmed COVID-19 patients.
This development raises major concerns of a possible spark of a community transfer.
“Four (4) of them have no history of travel nor contact with any confirmed case. The other four (4) have no travel history but are contacts of confirmed cases in Ghana; and one travelled to Ghana from Benin within the past 14 days,” the Ghana Health Service noted.