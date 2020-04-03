The laboratory, which is the major referral centre for residents of Ghana’s northern sector was closed on Wednesday morning.

However speaking to Citi News, Public Relations Officer for the hospital, Misbow Mohammed said the laboratory had now been opened.

“The Tamale Teaching Hospital lab was closed down on Wednesday, 1st April, 2020 to make way for us to do fumigation of the place and this was as a result of the fact that blood samples from Burkinabe lady who tested positive for COVID-19 had gone through our laboratory system. We needed to do fumigation there so the lab was closed for fumigation to be done. Subsequently, the lab has been opened and as I speak to you the lab is running. We opened the lab this morning.”