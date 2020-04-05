President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the government the COVID-19 National Trust Fund has so far received a total sum of GH¢8.75 million in the form of donations from the general public.

While speaking in a televised address on Sunday, April 5, 2020, the President noted that the stated amount also includes US$600,000.

He commended Ghanaians and institutions for heeding to the clarion call to support the Fund meant to support the vulnerable and those who will be hard hit by measures adopted to combat the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

“I am very grateful to the individuals and institutions, who have responded to my appeal for donations to be made into the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, which has been established to complement Government’s fight against the virus, and to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable. A total amount of some eight million, seven hundred and fifty thousand cedis (GH¢8.75 million), which includes six hundred thousand United States dollars (US$600,000), has been received so far for this purpose. I am happy that so many appointees of my government have also followed my example by donating their salaries to the Fund,” he said.