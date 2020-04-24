Former President John Dramani Mahama is calling for an audit of the COVID-19 Trust Fund set up by the government to assist vulnerable people who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

The former President in a digital conversation also asked administrators of the Fund to keep receipts of expenditure to enhance accountability in the management of the Fund.

“I don’t think we have to wait till I become President to demand accountability. I think the auditing of the COVID-19 Fund should take place and there is a constitutional body that should do that. That is the Auditor General’s Department. I think that all who are spending the COVID-19 money should be keeping receipts and documentation because the day of accountability will surely come.”

While calling for a timely release of the Fund to health institutions, the former President said it is necessary for Ghanaians to demand accountability in the management of the Fund.

“Let us all join hands in demanding accountability and transparency from the government in the management of the COVID-19 Fund. After all, these are public funds, contributed by taxpayers and I am passionately appealing to government to ensure a timely release of the funds to the health institutions, health and non-health so that they can discharge their duties according to plan,” he added.

What the Fund seeks to do

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has in a short while received many donations and contributions from businesses and individuals to complement the efforts of government in the fight against the disease.

President Akufo-Addo donated his April, May and June salaries as seed money for the Fund.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued in the President’s steps and also donated three months’ salary to the Trust Fund.

All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency voluntarily decided to donate 50 percent of their salary for the next three months to the COVID-19 Fund.

Parliament has contributed GH¢200,000 with the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye donating half of his three months’ salary to the Fund.

Other groups and associations have also made different donations in cash and kind to various hospitals and health services in the country.

The Trust is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

GHS34m accrued by National COVID-19 Fund

The National COVID-19 Fund has so far received GHS 34 million in cash donations, according to its chairperson, Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Speaking to journalists after donating Personal Protective and other essential items to the Ga East Hospital, the Health centre caring for most infected persons with COVID-19, Justice Sophia Akuffo, again reiterated their commitment to effectively implement their mandate.

“This is a problem which is a nationwide problem and we want to make sure that our funds and the things we receive will reach as widely across the country as possible… We have [also] received truckloads of goods. Sometimes it is food items and other things.”