The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has directed all students of the university to halt the registration process for the school’s online study platform.

According to a statement from the SRC, the move to boycott the registration for the online study platform is necessitated by the decision of the management of the school to proceed with the online learning platform despite outstanding concerns.

“We have all been taken by surprise when the university released the notice of resumption of academic work and further informing students that the steps to register for the online platform will be released on 10th April 2020.”

The SRC in the statement indicated that it had urged the management of the school to give students internet data packages to help them participate in online studies.

“…all the issues, most especially provision of internet data bundle to make this new development convenient has not been settled.”

“The SRC would like to use this medium to give a resounding caution to all students to halt any form of registration for an online study until further notice, and ultimately, until the issues that have been brought to the attention of management of the university are addressed in order not to disadvantage any student who is currently in good standing with the university.”

The SRC also raised concerns about challenges students who find themselves in areas of the country where there are weak or no internet connection at all will face.

It further asked management to come out clear on their plans for final year students who were undertaking their project work.