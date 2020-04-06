The Executive Director of Child Rights International (CRI), Mr Bright Appiah, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for rolling out some social protection programmes to cushion Ghanaians during the lockdown period.

According to him, the gesture demonstrates the President’s “resolve to ensuring that every citizen, particularly, the vulnerable groups and frontline workers” are catered for during the period.

Mr. Appiah added that the gesture does not only address the needs of vulnerable groups and frontline workers but also builds the confidence of citizens to obey directives and collectively fight the pandemic.

“So far, the President has done so well in handling the coronavirus situation in the country. CRI believes he deserves commendation,” he said.

Prior to the President’s address on Sunday, the CRI’s Director had expressed concerns regarding measures being put in place to protect the vulnerable in society.

Mr Appiah expressed worry that if proper mechanisms were not put in place to protect the vulnerable within the partial lockdown period, a lot could go wrong for the entire nation.

Mr Appiah, therefore said the measures announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday “goes a long way to offer certain protections for the vulnerable”.

He said the responsibility now rested on state agencies and key institutions to ensure that every single action of the President is implemented fully.

Nana Addo announces social interventions

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced a number of interventions fo Ghanaians as the country intensifies its fight against the novel coronavirus.

He among other things announced free water for Ghanaians for the next three months.

He also announced a tax holiday for health workers in the country for the next three months beginning April 2020.

“Government has decided that all health workers will not pay taxes on their emoluments for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June,” the President said.