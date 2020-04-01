The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has begun deployments in the realisation of the planned testing of some residents within the Municipality.

Citi News’ Umaru Sanda Amadu who visited the municipality said more than two teams have been formed comprising immigration officers and the Ghana Health Service to undertake the contact tracing and further test some of the residents who fall within the mandatory testing category.

“There is already a team out and about in the Ayawaso Municipality – Dzorwulu, Legon and surrounding communities. What is happening is that Immigration Officers will be leading health officials to the homes of people who returned before the mandatory quarantine period.

“What they will do is that they have the database of travellers returning into the country. They will direct them appropriately and have them go into the houses and do the appropriate work they have to do. If they need to collect samples they will.”

The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has been identified as a hotspot for the virus.

The Ayawaso West Municipality includes areas such as Legon, Dzorwulu, East Legon, West Legon, Okponglo, Abelenkpe, Roman Ridge, Airport Residential and surrounding communities.