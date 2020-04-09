The Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul has donated 45 packs of roofing sheets and 50 bags of cement to assist victims of last week’s rainstorm in Bimbilla.

The rainstorm destroyed the houses of over 20 people in Bimbilla under the Nanumba North Municipality.

Some had their homes completely ripped off rendering them homeless.

Foods stuff were also destroyed making the victims depend on family and friends for shelter and food.

Following this, a report was made to NADMO for assistance.

The Municipal Coordinator for NADMO in the Nanumba North Municipality Maawundat Benard told Citi News that the gesture is to help reduce the sufferings of the victims as some were without rooms to lay their heads.

“When it happened, some people didn’t have places to lay their heads and I think this would cushion them so that they can maintain their homes and live with their families. The MP has provided 45 packages of roofing sheets and 50 bags of cement to help the victims”

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the MP for coming to their aid.

“My eight rooms were destroyed by the storm and we didn’t know where to go and had to seek shelter with friends. I am happy that they have come to our aid and I pray that many philanthropists will come and support us. I have been given two parks and I want to thank them for the good gesture,” one beneficiary said.

” I am happy for the intervention and I want to say a very big thank you to the MCE and his staff,” another beneficiary said.

They were given between half pack to two packs depending on the extent of damage one suffered from.