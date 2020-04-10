The number of COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Region is now 16.

This comes after the confirmation of 15 new cases as of April 9, 2020.

The region now holds the third-highest number of persons infected with COVID-19 in the country after Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

All the new cases were detected in the Lower Manya Krobo where more than 200 people had been quarantined.

According to the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, there is no report of infection outside the quarantine camp.

“The 15 additional cases are among the 244 quarantined contacts in AFCON Camp B (Lower Manya Krobo). There is still no report infection outside the camp,” the Directorate said.

The first case of COVID-19 in the region was reported on 31st March 2020 while the additional 15 were confirmed on 9th April 2020.

“All other contacts identified in the region are in stable condition and being monitored,” the directorate said.

Meanwhile, samples collected from various districts in the region have been sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institution for Medical Research (NMIMR) for testing.

378 cases

As at 2230GMT on 9th April, 2020, 378 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.

The number includes six deaths and four recoveries.

A number of patients have also been discharged from hospitals and being managed at home.

Those people are pending further tests to confirm their COVID-19 status to determine whether they will be deemed totally recovered or will require extra care.

Lockdown

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a televised broadcast on Thursday night said that Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area, are to remain on lockdown for an additional week with movements restricted as a means to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The development is to enable the government to embark on an enhanced contact tracing exercise and mass testing of the contacts in various parts of the country.