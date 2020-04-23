ECOWAS leaders have appointed Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari as ‘Champion’ to coordinate the response to COVID-19 in the sub-region.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary summit held by the sub-regional leaders via video conferencing earlier on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Participants of the meeting agreed that all the other presidents support President Buhari to deliver on the duty.

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to President Buhari confirmed this via Twitter.

Presidents who participated in the meeting include Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, Adama Barrow of The Gambia, Julius Bio of Sierra Leone who is currently in self-quarantine, George Weah of Liberia, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo and Alhassanne Outtara of Ivory Coast.

According to data from West Africa Health Organization (WAHO), Ghana has the highest number of COVID- cases in the sub-region with 1,154 cases, followed by Ivory Coast which has 952 cases before Niger with 662 cases. Burkina Faso, which has 609 cases, leads in terms of the number of COVID-19 victims who have recovered 389.

Countries with the least number of COVID-19 cases in West Africa as of 22nd April, 2020 are The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Benin, which have 10, 50 and 54 cases respectively.

The overall statistics for the sub-region are: 6,183 total cases, 1,814 recoveries and 158 deaths, leaving 4,211 active cases on the continent.