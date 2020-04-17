The Minister for Energy, John Peter Amewu says Ghanaians will start enjoying the full electricity reliefs announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from May 2020 instead of April.

In his sixth national address to the nation on the novel coronavirus on Thursday, April 9, 2020, President Akufo-Addo said that government will fully cover the bills of low-income consumers of electricity and a 50 percent reduction in the cost of same for consumers in other categories in the country for April, May and June 2020.