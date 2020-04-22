What the Fund seeks to do

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has in a short while received many donations and contributions from businesses and individuals to complement the efforts of government in the fight against the disease.

President Akufo-Addo donated his April, May and June salaries as seed money for the Fund.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued in the President’s steps and also donated three months’ salary to the Trust Fund.

All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency voluntarily decided to donate 50 percent of their salary for the next three months to the COVID-19 Fund.

Parliament has contributed GH¢200,000 with the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye donating half of his three months’ salary to the Fund.

Other groups and associations have also made different donations in cash and kind to various hospitals and health services in the country.

The Trust which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo is aimed at being used to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

The utilization of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund is expected to begin this week.

The disbursement will pave the way for various activities aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 to begin.